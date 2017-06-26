Medical incidents down for this year’s Stampede

Incidents at Country Stampede trended lower this year.

David Adams, the director of EMS services for Riley and Pottawotomie counties, briefed Riley County commissioners Monday morning on some statistics.

Adams said EMS crews saw 372 patients over the country music festival’s three days.

“That’s down from 382 last year,” he said.

There were 11 EMS transports — including a serious incident that included helicopter transport after a man was assaulted Thursday night. Still, Adams said there were 16 transports last year.

“Our busiest day was Thursday,” he said.

While Stampede is known for its binge-drinking atmosphere, Adams said booze problems were also down.

“Alcohol as a primary problem was down from 25 complaints last year to nine this year,” he said.

Cooler temperatures that hovered between the 70s and 80s Friday and Saturday bucked the norm for this year’s festival.