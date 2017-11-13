Meryl Wilson reappointed chief judge of 21st Judicial District

TOPEKA — Chief Justice Lawton R. Nuss announced today the Supreme Court has reappointed Judge Meryl D. Wilson to a two-year term as chief judge of the 21st Judicial District, effective January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2019.

Wilson has served as district judge in the 21st Judicial District since April 1997 and chief judge since 2012. He presides over cases in Clay and Riley counties.

“We are glad that Judge Wilson agreed to serve another two years as chief judge, providing continuity in capable leadership in the 21st Judicial District,” said Nuss.

“Our dedicated staff and judges continue to successfully manage our increasing caseload. I am once again honored by the Supreme Court’s continued confidence in me and our leadership team and look forward to serving the residents of the 21st Judicial District,” Wilson said.

Wilson is a graduate of Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law. He had a private law practice in Manhattan from 1974 until 1997. He attended the National Judicial College in Reno, Nevada, and has served as president of the Kansas District Judges Association. In 2011 Wilson was appointed by the Supreme Court to the Blue Ribbon Commission for the study of the Kansas judicial system.

Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to his or her judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.