Meth-related investigation in Junction City draws out HazMat crews

The HazMat incident in Junction City KMAN’s been reporting on since early Thursday morning involved methamphetamine.

A news release from the Junction City Police Department indicates the Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group, assisted by the Riley County Hazardous Materials Response Team executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Spring Hill Rd. after a month long investigation into the Manufacturing of Methamphetamine occurring at the residence. The Manhattan Fire Department and Junction City Fire Department also assisted with the Investigation.

Two people were arrested and charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine including Joshua Grilliot, 24, and Nicholas Bird, 38, both of Junction City.They were confined without bond at the Geary County Detention Center pending their first appearance in Geary County District Court.

The Drug Operations Group seized components used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

The Junction City Fire Department indicates they were called to the scene at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.The fire department provided support for the Regional Hazardous materials response team from the Manhattan Fire Department and requested JCFD for emergency rescue of personnel during entry to the structure and for providing decontamination support for personnel and equipment. The JCFD was released from the scene at 8 PM.

No injuries or damage was reported. The Fort Riley Fire Department assisted with coverage for the Down Town District from JCFD Fire Station 1.