RCPD Activity Report 1/27/17

Jason Leonard, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department yesterday at approximately 7:40 PM. Leonard was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for Probation Violation. Leonard’s bond was set at $20,000.00. Leonard was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1200 block of N. 9th St. yesterday morning. Officers listed Christopher Barnhart, Jr., 24, of Enterprise, as a victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his vehicle sometime between Wednesday at approximately 8:30 PM and Thursday at approximately 9:05 AM and removed a Berreta shotgun, Vortex binoculars, and other assorted items . The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,910.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.