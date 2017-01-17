RCPD Report 1/17/2017

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 2200 block of College Ave. on January 13, 2017 at approximately 2:35 PM. Officers listed Jared Marolf, 18, of Manhattan, Tristan Peterson, 19, of Manhattan, and Steven McKay, 19, of Manhattan, as victims when an unknown suspect entered their apartment and took approximately $850.00 in cash and miscellaneous items.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Thurston on January 14, 2017 at approximately 9:45 PM. Officers listed Larry Limbocker, 69, of Manhattan, as the victim when a suspect damaged his garage door. Benjamin McKenna, 34, of Manhattan, was arrested for criminal damage to property. McKenna’s bond was set at $750.00. McKenna was not confined at the time of this report. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00.

Officers filed multiple reports for criminal damage to property in the 2600 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on January 14, 2017. An unknown suspect entered the property of Sunflower Self Storage and damaged 20 vehicles. The total estimated loss is approximately $17,440.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Kirk Hobbs, 25, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of Juliette Ave. on January 15, 2017 at approximately 7:10 PM. Hobbs was arrested on a Madison County (Mississippi) District Court warrant for probation violation. Hobbs was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Jazrick Black, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. on January 16, 2017 at approximately 3:35 PM. Black was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Black was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and reckless driving at Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. on January 16, 2017 at approximately 10:05 PM. Officers listed Alison Burton, 23, of Manhattan, and Roy Jones, 26, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported that a suspect intentionally struck their vehicle with his own. Matthew Snyder, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and reckless driving. Snyder’s bond was set at $8,000.00. Snyder was not confined at the time of this report.