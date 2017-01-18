Reorganization night for Wamego City Commission

Wamego City Commissioners reorganized Tuesday night, with Bill Ditto now serving as Mayor. Robert Morris was selected as Mayor Pro Tem. The Tuesday night meeting was also Commissioner Richard Weixelman’s first–he is filling the vacancy left by Victor Enns.

Commissioners also heard from Wamego Hospital officials who hope to move the Senior Behavioral Health Program currently housed in a modular unit to a home like structure on land to the west of the hospital facility. Plans are to have the structure look more like a house than an institutional facility.

After several meetings of discussion and work, an ordinance regarding the final plat for Bluestem Electric was approved by the Wamego City Commission. And commissioners said yes to a resolution amending documents with Roadrunner Properties LLC involving another apartment building.

The group also selected Commissioner Weixelman to serve on the Flint HIlls Regional Council and received updates from the recreation board on increasing fees, changes in pool passes, and a change in the opening day from Saturday May 27th to the 29th.