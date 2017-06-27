Riley County Police Activity 6/27/2016

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault (domestic related) in the southwest part of Manhattan on June 27, 2017. Officers listed a 23 year old female and a 24 year old male as the victims when they reported that a 21 year old male attempted multiple times to run them off the road with his vehicle.

Officers responded to a single vehicle injury accident near the 2400 block of S. Rosencutter Rd. on June 26, 2017 at approximately 8:55 AM. When officers arrived on scene, they found Rodney Dembkowski, 51, of Manhattan, lying next to a Hagi sprayer. Officeres believe the sprayer struck an electrical line, which electrified the sprayer and set it on fire. Dembkowski was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment of his injuries. No citations were issued at the scene.