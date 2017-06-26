Riley County Police Daily Activity 6/26/2017

Officers filed a report for sexual exploitation of a child and battery in the city of Manhattan on June 23, 2017. Officers listed a 7 year old female as the victim when it was reported that a male known to the victim took sexually explicit pictures of the victim. Due to the nature of the allegations made, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 3100 block of Fort Riley Bvld. on June 25, 2017 at approximately 12:55 AM. Officers listed Maxwell Chandler, 20, of Fort Riley, and Robert Luick, 21, of Fort Riley, as the victims when they reported an unknown suspect pointed a gun at them during a road rage incident.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 600 block of N. 12th St. on June 25, 2017 at approximately 3:15 AM. Officers listed Ryan Lloyd, 23, of Junction City, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect pushed him down a flight of stairs. Lloyd was transported by EMS to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries

Caitlen Sells, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 6500 block of University Park Rd. on June 25, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM. Sells was arrested for motor vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sells was also arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Sells’ total bond was set at $23,000.

Daniel Mainville, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 200 block of Westwood Rd. on June 25, 2017 at approximately 7:35 PM. Mainville was arrested on 2 Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear, as well as for interference with law enforcement. Mainville’s total bond was set at $27,000.