Riley County Police Department 6/22/2017

Tamie Staatz, 49, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of Fremont St. on June 21, 2017 at approximately 4:15 PM. Staatz was arrested on 3 Riley County District Court warrants and 2 Manhattan Municipal Court warrants, all for failure to appear. Staatz’s total bond was set at $18,035, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for sexual battery in the northwest part of Manhattan on June 21, 2017. Officers listed a 22 year old female as the victim when she reported that a male known to her touched her without her consent. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery (domestic related) in the northeast part of Manhattan on June 21, 2017. Officers listed a 40 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 30 year old male known to her strangled her. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.