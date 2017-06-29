Riley County Police Department Daily Activity 6/29/2017

Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 800 block of W. 56th St. on June 28, 2017 at approximately 11:25 AM. Officers listed Wood Enterprise as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect gained entry into a garage and took a home made Go Cart, a 600cc Kawasaki motorcycle, 6 Noreyne International furnaces, and 15 floor heater/ac units. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $20,780.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.

Jamie Berges, 27, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 800 block of Colorado St. on June 28, 2017 at approximately 5:45 PM. Berges was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, trafficking contrandand into correctional facility, interference with law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berges was also arrested on 2 Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation. Berges’ total bond was set at $37,500.

Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated robbery in the 900 block of Hayes Dr. on June 28, 2017 at approximately 10:30 PM. Officers listed George Lott, 55, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect demanded money from him and then beat when when he refused. Lott was transported by EMS to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.