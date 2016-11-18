St. George man found dead in his truck Wednesday

A St. George man was found dead in his pickup truck Wednesday, according to an email sent to KMAN by the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s dispatch received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a pickup truck west of Military Trail Road and Limerick Lane on Wednesday just after 6 p.m. Sheriff deputies responded to this area, located the man and found him deceased.

Authorities identified the man as 47-year-old Gary Dorr. Dorr was arrested in July for drug charges, including the possession of methamphetamine.

Although foul play is not suspected at this time, the matter is under investigation.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is also asking for help to identify the person or persons involved in the damaging of property during the evening or overnight hours of Friday, Nov. 4. The Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of damage to road signs, mailboxes, and a unoccupied mobile home, northeast of Louisville.

Sheriff’s deputies located approximately 20 county road signs, a mailbox, and the mobile home that appear to have been shot with a shotgun. The loss from the damage in this matter is estimated to exceed $2,500. A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this incident. Callers may remain anonymous. If you have information on this crime, please call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 457-3353.