State GOP convention attracts party heavyweight

Unity and opportunity was the theme of an address by a popular conservative speaker at Saturday’s luncheon during the annual Kansas GOP Convention held in Manhattan at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The convention began Friday night with a welcome reception at the Flint Hills Discovery Center — which was met with protest across the street. Protesters advocated for the expansion of KanCare — the state’s Medicaid program — more adequate classroom funding for public schools and for the repeal of a state law that will force universities to allow the concealed carry of firearms on campus starting July 1. Protesters also showed their displeasure with President Donald Trump and his policies — especially immigration and the building of a wall between the U.S./Mexican border.

But on Saturday, Allen West — a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and a former representative for Florida in the U.S. House — had the spotlight. With Republican majorities in both Kansas and Washington, D.C., West said it is time to spread conservative policies across the United States and provide America with another “240 years of success.”

West is no stranger to the Flint Hills. West, an army veteran of both Iraq Wars, was stationed at Fort Riley in the 1990’s and earned his M.A. from Kansas State University. After losing his reelection bid in Florida in 2013, West became the executive director of the National Center for Policy Analysis, a conservative lobbying group based in Dallas. West also works with the National Rifle Association and commentates on Fox News. West was the subject of controversy during Operation Iraqi Freedom after allegedly firing a pistol at a detainee during an interrogation. Most recently, West came under fire in December of last year for a post made by an employee on his Facebook page calling for extermination of Muslims.

West, who was born into an impoverished neighborhood in Atlanta, said the party must continue to radiate the principles of individuality and achievement regardless of dividing factors he said the Democrat party tries to use. Radical Islam, judiciary activism, progressive socialism and failed Democratic policies, West said, are all hurdles the party will have to endure in the coming years now that Republicans have a majority in both chambers.

“We don’t want to see people in collective groups,” West told KMAN following his address. He said people of all ethnicity, religion, and sexuality are welcome in the Republican party. West accused Democrats of creating a “nanny state” over the last eight years with various social welfare programs, and said they have divided the country. “We want to see people as individuals and empower them to pursue happiness — not guarantee happiness.”

West elicited a round of applause from the audience when he spoke about the freedom and power parents have to send their children to the school of their choices, rather than “failed public schools.” West detailed his childhood in Georgia, where his parents opted to send him to a private Catholic school instead of the inner city public education system.

“I think we need to empower and enable parents to make the best choice for their child, that’s their responsibility,” he told the audience.

During his speech, West quoted John Brown and also referred to Kansas as the “heart of America.” He said Kansas is where America’s heart beats, and the state can continue to set an example for the country by continuing its tradition of conservative policy-making.

West was one of just many prolific Republicans in the Little Apple Saturday. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was present alongside U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts and Gov. Sam Brownback.

Kobach, who at one point was rumored to be in consideration for a seat on the Trump administration, defended the president’s executive order on travel and said the Ninth Circuit Court had a weak argument against the president. Kobach said the president is a “great guy,” and expects him to enact legislation and agreements that favor agriculture and keep terrorists out of America.

Brownback said he is confident the state will be able to balance it’s budget and find a new K-12 education funding formula during this session. The governor preceded West’s address at the luncheon, where he said his name will not be on any ballot in 2018.

The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019 and more education cuts are being proposed in the state legislature.