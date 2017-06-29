Student scientists to showcase STEM skills Friday morning

USD 383 students who participated in the fourth annual Summer STEM Institute will be showing off what they learned Friday morning at the K-State Student Union Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The learning workshop was held June 5 through 29. Lacee Sell, USD 383’s Executive Director of Teaching & Learning, said 325 students participated this year.

For the first time, K-State’s College of Education collaborated with the district in making the institute a reality. This is the first time the STEM Institute concludes with a showcase.

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Biomechanical Engineering, sports science, and robotics are just a few examples of programs that were offered to students over this past month.

Sell said the fourth STEM institute has been wildly successful, and the district plans to never stop offering it.