The Game 11/15/17

Kamau Stokes has had a slow start to his 2017-18 season. However, the K-State men beat UMKC by 21 last night. Kellis Robinett from the KC Star/Wichita Eagle makes his weekly appearance. Also, “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus calls in. Plus, Around College Football and You Can’t Be Serious.



0:00 – Kamau Stokes struggles in KSU win over UMKC

11:22 – Interview with Kellis Robinett

24:37 – Interview with Mith Holthus

33:23 – Billy Preston channeling his inner Frank Martin

36:22 – Around College Football

47:03 – You Can’t Be Serious