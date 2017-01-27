The Game 1/27/17

News Radio KMAN
The Game

Can K-State survive the looming injury of Dean Wade? John and Tyler give their input. Mike Strange from the Knoxville News Sentinel joins the show to give his take on the game coming up tomorrow. The Big 12 SEC challenge isn’t impressing the guys, they talk about some of the worst matchups. Baylor in the headlines once again, and finished off with You Can’t Be Serious.

      Can K-State survive the injuries
      Mike Strange
      Kansas has distractions
      Who can change a tire faster Tyler or John
      Baylor has problems
      Big12 SEC challenge is no good
      More on Baylor
      YCBS

 

