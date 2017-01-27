The Game 1/27/17

Can K-State survive the looming injury of Dean Wade? John and Tyler give their input. Mike Strange from the Knoxville News Sentinel joins the show to give his take on the game coming up tomorrow. The Big 12 SEC challenge isn’t impressing the guys, they talk about some of the worst matchups. Baylor in the headlines once again, and finished off with You Can’t Be Serious.

