The Game 6/20/17

Rodney McGruder is back in Manhattan and he spoke with the media earlier this afternoon. Does Rodney’s name deserve to be in the rafters of Bramlage? Collin Klein’s wife Shalin goins the show in studio. Happy Birthday to K-State great Darren Sproles. Plus, Defend Your Tweet and Jabroni of the Week.



0:00 – Rodney McGruder audio

10:55 – Happy Birthday, Darren Sproles

20:28 – Shalin Klein in studio

33:22 – Royals win again



0:00 – Does Rodney belong in the rafters?

13:23 – Defend Your Tweet

22:54 – Sproles tweets/Sproles favorite Cat of all-time?

34-43 – Jabroni of the Week