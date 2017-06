Salvador Perez blasts his first career grand slam to give Kansas City a 6-4 win over the Boston Red Sox this afternoon. Denny Matthews’ call was exactly as you’d expect. Could you eat at one place everyday for the rest of your life? Plus, Inside The Fort and You Can’t Be Serious.



0:00 – Reaction to Salvy’s grand slam and Royals’ win

5:45 – Denny Matthews’ grand slam call

17:31 – Inside The Fort

26:24 – Guy eats at same BBQ place twice a day for 7 years

37:31 – You Can’t Be Serious