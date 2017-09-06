The Game 9/6/17

John and Tyler were live from Hy-Vee in Manhattan. Was the Big 12 hurt in anyway with the week one results? Kellis Robinett, writer for the KC Star & Wichita Eagle, makes his weekly appearance. The “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus calls in to breakdown the Chiefs’ Thursday night matchup at New England. Plus, Around College Football, Meet the Wildcats and You Can’t Be Serious



0:00 – How much was the Big 12 hurt by week one?

11:38 – Interview with Kellis Robinett

22:47 – Awesome Jesse Ertz stat

29:04 – Meet the Wildcats

36:06 – Feel better about K-State’s Big 12 title hopes?

47:04 – Around College Football

56:32 – Interview with Mitch Holthus

66:55 – You Can’t Be Serious