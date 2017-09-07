The Game 9/7/17

We discuss what the “Alex Barnes debate” of 2017 will be. Chiefs open up the NFL season at the Patriots tonight. Former Wildcat basketball great Shane Southwell calls in to talk about his new gig at K-State. Kelly in Vegas lets up know who to bet on this weekend. The season three premiere of the “Cover 5 with Brady” is finally here! Plus, You Can’t Be Serious.



0:00 – This year’s Alex Barnes debate

11:01 – Kelly in Vegas

23:07 – Cover 5 with Brady

31:01 – John is working on his “goal” call

35:33 – How athletics are K-State LBs?

45:41 – Interview with Shane Southwell

56:11 – DJ Reed comparison/Chiefs

67:59 – You Can’t Be Serious