Two KDOC inmates with local connections up for parole

A couple of Kansas Department of Corrections inmates serving time on area convictions are up for public comment sessions and possible parole.

A man convicted in Riley County nearly 35 years ago for second degree murder is one of those. Michael Long, 62, began serving his sentence in March of 1983, in connection with a case in August of 1982. Long has served most of his time at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility. His last parole hearing was five years ago.

Also being considered for possible parole is Zachary Manor, 31, who was sentenced in Pottawatomie County in early 2010 for an aggravated indecent liberties case occurring Christmas Day 2008. He’s currently being held at Lansing.