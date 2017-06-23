Two men arrested for battery at Stampede, victim life-flighted

Two men were arrested early Friday morning in connection with a case of aggravated battery at Country Stampede. Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Deputies received reports of a 23-year-old male who suffered a head injury during an altercation in the campground area at Tuttle Creek State Park.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a Topeka hospital, and his condition is not presently known.

Benjamin Rowe, 22, of Mound City, and Chance Stevenson, 21, of Roeland Park, remain in the Pottawatomie County Jail with bonds pending.