Westie man arrested on drug charges following search warrant

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office arrested a rural Westmoreland man on drug charges as the result of a Tuesday morning search warrant.

38-year-old Billy Creed Goodman was booked on multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, cultivation of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of felony drug paraphernalia, criminal use of firearms, aggravated child endangerment, and no drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance. Goodman is currently at the Pottawatomie County Jail, with bond set at $250,000.

An unspecified quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and firearms were taken as evidence.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Wamego Police Department, and Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant at 11970 Pleasant Run Road was the result of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug use and distribution in the region.