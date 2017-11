Wildcat Insider 11/13/17

K-State football falls to West Virginia on Saturday. Hear postgame thoughts from head coach Bill Snyder, linebacker Trent Tanking and running back Dalvin Warmack. KSU men’s and women’s basketball looks great in their season openers. Plus, Oklahoma in the next College Football Playoff ranking.



0:00 – K-State drops to 5-5 after WVU loss

10:29 – Defense vs. WVU/Media interview with Trent Tanking

25:34 – KSU men drill American/Women beat SFA and play Omaha tonight

32:44 – Oklahoma set to make CFP ranking

37:00 – Press interview with Dalvin Warmack

49:14 – Oklahoma State preview/Snyder audio

1:02:11 – Preview of men’s basketball this week/Big 12 hoops