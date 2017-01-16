Wildcat Insider 1/16/17

Last week was not very positive for the K-State men’s basketball team. Do they still have a shot at making the NCAA tournament? The KSU women have now won three straight. John and Wyatt finally have a moment to wrap up the football season. Plus, a look around the Big 12.

1 KSU comes up short against number one Baylor

2 Look at Twitter poll plus Xavier Sneed and Isaiah Maurice

3 KSU women now number 22 in the country

4 Review of Big 12 weekend

5 Do the KSU men still have a shot at the NCAA tournament

6 Football wrap up post Texas Bowl win

7 OSU is a must win for the KSU men