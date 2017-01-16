Wildcat Insider 1/16/17

News Radio KMAN
Last week was not very positive for the K-State men’s basketball team. Do they still have a shot at making the NCAA tournament? The KSU women have now won three straight. John and Wyatt finally have a moment to wrap up the football season. Plus, a look around the Big 12.

      1 KSU comes up short against number one Baylor
      2 Look at Twitter poll plus Xavier Sneed and Isaiah Maurice
      3 KSU women now number 22 in the country
      4 Review of Big 12 weekend
      5 Do the KSU men still have a shot at the NCAA tournament
      6 Football wrap up post Texas Bowl win
      7 OSU is a must win for the KSU men
      8 A look at the Big 12 week
