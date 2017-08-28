Wildcat Insider 8/28/17

Welcome to the first Wildcat Insider for the 2017-2018 K-State sports season with John Kurtz and Wyatt Thompson! K-State football begins on Saturday with Central Arkansas. Who will be the starting center and who’s winning the position battles? Hear from K-State athletics director Gene Taylor and volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz. Plus, a K-State soccer update with Mitch.



0:00 – Intro to 2017 K-State football

13:33 – Interview with Coach Suzie Fritz

27:11 – Football position battles

34:35 – More position battles

40:06 – Biggest questions for football

50:59 – Interview with AD Gene Taylor

60:41 – Twitter questions/Running backs

72:20 – Coach Snyder on Central Arkansas