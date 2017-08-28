Wildcat Insider 8/28/17

Welcome to the first Wildcat Insider for the 2017-2018 K-State sports season with John Kurtz and Wyatt Thompson! K-State football begins on Saturday with Central Arkansas. Who will be the starting center and who’s winning the position battles? Hear from K-State athletics director Gene Taylor and volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz. Plus, a K-State soccer update with Mitch.
0:00 – Intro to 2017 K-State football
13:33 – Interview with Coach Suzie Fritz
27:11 – Football position battles
34:35 – More position battles
40:06 – Biggest questions for football
50:59 – Interview with AD Gene Taylor
60:41 – Twitter questions/Running backs
72:20 – Coach Snyder on Central Arkansas