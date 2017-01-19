News Radio KMAN

RCPD Report 1/20/17
Daniel Nettles, 22, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 19, 2017…
Fort Riley man sentenced in base shooting
A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday in Topeka to 18 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death…
Area bridge to be demolished
Kansas Department of Transportation Officials indicate if all goes well the K-18 Bridge over US-77 will be demolished Friday…
Wamego Commissioners finish the year
The Wamego City Commission opened the last meeting of 2016 with a Public Hearing. At Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Merl…
K-State beats No. 7 West Virginia, 79-75
Four days ago, Kansas State was still searching for a quality road win and a signature win for its NCAA…
Weekend sports listening guide: MHS looks to stay undefeated, KSU hosts UT
FRIDAY: Manhattan High football vs Blue Valley Northwest, 6:30 p.m. pregame on 93.3/93.7 FM, 1350 AM KMAN Rock Creek vs…
Jan 19: MHS Boys Basketball at McPherson Tournament 3p, Bruce Weber Show 7p
Jan 20-21: MHS Boys Basketball at McPherson Tournament
Jan 21: Powercat Gameday 3p, KSU MBB vs. West Virginia 4p
Federal officials fault Kansas’ privatized Medicaid program
TOPEKA — Federal officials have found that problems with Kansas’ privatized Medicaid program are putting recipients at risk. The Topeka…
In Focus: 1/20/17
Today’s guests on In Focus included State Representative Sydney Carlin of Manhattan,Riley…
