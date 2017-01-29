News Radio KMAN

RCPD Activity Report 1/27/17
Jason Leonard, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department yesterday at approximately 7:40 PM. Leonard…
EMS headquarters and tax foreclosure sales discussed by intergovernmental leaders
“I would like to hope someday that we’ll be able to sit down soon.” Those were the words of Riley…
RCPD Activity Report 1/25/17
Jody Hildebrand, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Seth Child. Rd. yesterday afternoon. Hildebrand was arrested…
Fort Riley’s economic footprint examined at regional leaders’ retreat
OLATHE — Fort Riley means big money for the Flint Hills region. Friday afternoon inside the Embassy Suites in Olathe,…
The Game 1/25/17
K-State overcomes a huge deficit, but can’t finish last night at Iowa State. KU takes its second loss of…
Weekend sports listening guide: MHS looks to stay undefeated, KSU hosts UT
FRIDAY: Manhattan High football vs Blue Valley Northwest, 6:30 p.m. pregame on 93.3/93.7 FM, 1350 AM KMAN Rock Creek vs…
Furious K-State comeback falls short at Iowa St
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Senior Matt Thomas scored a career-high 25 points and Iowa State held off a furious Kansas…
Powercat Gameday video:
Upcoming live sports broadcasts:
Jan 24: KSU MBB at Iowa State 7p
Jan 25: KSU WBB vs Baylor 6:30p
Jan 26: MHS girls BB vs Wichita SE at McPherson Invitational 4:15p, MHS boys BB vs Seaman 6:45p
Jan 27: MHS girls BB vs TBD at McPherson Invitational
Man not guilty because of mental illness in Kansas attack
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) A 22-year-old man who attacked and injured several children at a suburban Kansas City playground has been…
In Focus 1/26/17
Today’s guests featured John Farley with Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center and Pawnee Mental Health…
The Game 1/27/17
Can K-State survive the looming injury of Dean Wade? John and Tyler…