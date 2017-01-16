News Radio KMAN
Local News

JCPD aggravated battery arrest

Junction City Police are investigating a reported aggravated battery incident early  Saturday that left one person in critical condition. JCPD indicates…

JCPD aggravated battery arrest

Junction City Police are investigating a reported aggravated battery incident early  Saturday that left one person in critical condition. JCPD indicates…

RCPD Activity Report 1/13/17

William Correia, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department yesterday morning. Correia was arrested on…

Wamego Commissioners finish the year

The Wamego City Commission opened the last meeting of 2016 with a Public Hearing.  At Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Merl…

Sports

Powercat Gameday video:

Upcoming live sports broadcasts:

Jan 10: MHS basketball vs. Shawnee Heights 5:45p, KSU MBB at Texas Tech 7p

Jan 11: KSU WBB vs. KU 6:30p

Jan 12: Bruce Weber Show

 
State News
In Focus

In Focus 1/16/2017

Today’s guest on In Focus was Bud Cox with Hibachi Hut.

The Game

The Game 1/12/17

Can the K-State men’s basketball team their minds off the close losses?…