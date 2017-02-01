News Radio KMAN

Riley teen sentenced in manslaughter case
An 18-year-old Riley man has been sentenced in Riley County District Court to 18 months of Intensive Probation with Riley…
EMS headquarters and tax foreclosure sales discussed by intergovernmental leaders
“I would like to hope someday that we’ll be able to sit down soon.” Those were the words of Riley…
RCPD Activity Report 1/25/17
Jody Hildebrand, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Seth Child. Rd. yesterday afternoon. Hildebrand was arrested…
RCPD Report 1/31/2017
Officers filed a report for fraud on January 30, 2017 at approximately 4:15 PM. Officers listed Anna Rodriguez, 27, of…
Fort Riley’s economic footprint examined at regional leaders’ retreat
OLATHE — Fort Riley means big money for the Flint Hills region. Friday afternoon inside the Embassy Suites in Olathe,…
2017 K-State Football Signing Day Class
A special Signing Day edition of Powercat Gameday at 3:00 PM today. Signees (22)…updated 2:44 PM Mason Barta – FB…
Weekend sports listening guide: MHS looks to stay undefeated, KSU hosts UT
FRIDAY: Manhattan High football vs Blue Valley Northwest, 6:30 p.m. pregame on 93.3/93.7 FM, 1350 AM KMAN Rock Creek vs…
Powercat Gameday video:
Upcoming live sports broadcasts:
Jan 31: MHS girls and boys at Topeka West 5:45
Feb 1: Powercat Gameday Signing Day Special 3:00, Powercat Gameday (K-State Basketball) 4:30, KSU v. TCU 5:30 (6:30 tip off)
Feb 2: Bruce Weber Show 7:00
Feb 3: MHS boys and girls at Hayden 5:45
Feb 4: KSU men at Baylor 1:00 (2:00 tip off), KSU women at Texas 4:30 (5:00 tip off)
Civil Air Patrol officer: Rep. should ‘swing from a tree’
TOPEKA — A lieutenant colonel in Kansas’ Civil Air Patrol said in a Facebook post that a state lawmaker should “swing…
In Focus 2/1/17
Today’s guests on In Focus included USD 383 School Board Member Aaron…
The Game 1/31/17
We talk about the importance of K-State’s contest against TCU, talk to…