News Radio KMAN

RCPD Activity Report 1/25/17

Jody Hildebrand, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Seth Child. Rd. yesterday afternoon. Hildebrand was arrested…

Powercat Gameday video:

Upcoming live sports broadcasts:

Jan 31: MHS girls and boys at Topeka West 5:45

Feb 1: Powercat Gameday Signing Day Special 3:00, Powercat Gameday (K-State Basketball) 4:30, KSU v. TCU 5:30 (6:30 tip off)

Feb 2: Bruce Weber Show 7:00

Feb 3: MHS boys and girls at Hayden 5:45

Feb 4: KSU men at Baylor 1:00 (2:00 tip off), KSU women at Texas 4:30 (5:00 tip off)

 
In Focus 2/3/2017

Today’s guests on In Focus were: St. Rep. Susie Swanson of Clay…

The Game 2-3-2017

Very tough stretch of basketball games coming up for K-State, the guys…