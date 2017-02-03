News Radio KMAN

RCPD Report 2/3/2017
Shawn Eckard, 37, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested in the 1000 block of Limey Pl. on February 2, 2017…
EMS headquarters and tax foreclosure sales discussed by intergovernmental leaders
“I would like to hope someday that we’ll be able to sit down soon.” Those were the words of Riley…
RCPD Activity Report 1/25/17
Jody Hildebrand, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Seth Child. Rd. yesterday afternoon. Hildebrand was arrested…
RCPD Report 2/3/2017
Shawn Eckard, 37, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested in the 1000 block of Limey Pl. on February 2, 2017…
Fort Riley’s economic footprint examined at regional leaders’ retreat
OLATHE — Fort Riley means big money for the Flint Hills region. Friday afternoon inside the Embassy Suites in Olathe,…
The Game 2/2/17
K-State men’s basketball dropped a must-win last night against TCU. Could this be the beginning of the end? Coach Snyder…
Weekend sports listening guide: MHS looks to stay undefeated, KSU hosts UT
FRIDAY: Manhattan High football vs Blue Valley Northwest, 6:30 p.m. pregame on 93.3/93.7 FM, 1350 AM KMAN Rock Creek vs…
TCU clips K-State in OT; Wildcats’ skid reaches 3 games
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — JD Miller scored 18 points, Vladimir Brodziansky had 17 and Kenrich Williams hit two 3-pointers in…
Powercat Gameday video:
Upcoming live sports broadcasts:
Jan 31: MHS girls and boys at Topeka West 5:45
Feb 1: Powercat Gameday Signing Day Special 3:00, Powercat Gameday (K-State Basketball) 4:30, KSU v. TCU 5:30 (6:30 tip off)
Feb 2: Bruce Weber Show 7:00
Feb 3: MHS boys and girls at Hayden 5:45
Feb 4: KSU men at Baylor 1:00 (2:00 tip off), KSU women at Texas 4:30 (5:00 tip off)
KHS seeks exemption from concealed carry; Washburn delays vote
TOPEKA — The Kansas Health System is seeking an exemption from a state law that that would allow adults to carry…
In Focus 2/3/2017
Today’s guests on In Focus were: St. Rep. Susie Swanson of Clay…
The Game 2-3-2017
Very tough stretch of basketball games coming up for K-State, the guys…