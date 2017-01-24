News Radio KMAN

RCPD Activity Report 1/25/17
Jody Hildebrand, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Seth Child. Rd. yesterday afternoon. Hildebrand was arrested…
Fort Riley’s economic footprint examined at regional leaders’ retreat
OLATHE — Fort Riley means big money for the Flint Hills region. Friday afternoon inside the Embassy Suites in Olathe,…
The Game 1/25/17
K-State overcomes a huge deficit, but can’t finish last night at Iowa State. KU takes its second loss of…
Weekend sports listening guide: MHS looks to stay undefeated, KSU hosts UT
FRIDAY: Manhattan High football vs Blue Valley Northwest, 6:30 p.m. pregame on 93.3/93.7 FM, 1350 AM KMAN Rock Creek vs…
Furious K-State comeback falls short at Iowa St
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Senior Matt Thomas scored a career-high 25 points and Iowa State held off a furious Kansas…
Powercat Gameday video:
Upcoming live sports broadcasts:
Jan 24: KSU MBB at Iowa State 7p
Jan 25: KSU WBB vs Baylor 6:30p
Jan 26: MHS girls BB vs Wichita SE at McPherson Invitational 4:15p, MHS boys BB vs Seaman 6:45p
Jan 27: MHS girls BB vs TBD at McPherson Invitational
Kansas sends out incorrect tax forms
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) The Kansas Department of Revenue says it’s resending about 380,000 tax forms after some taxpayers received forms…
In Focus: 1/25/17
Today’s guests on In Focus were Riley County USD 378 Superintendent Cilff…
The Game 1-20-17
Tyler and Mitch start today’s off show with K-State basketball and what…