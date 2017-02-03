News Radio KMAN

Topeka Woman Sentenced For Sex Trafficking of 17-Year-Old
TOPEKA, KAN. – A Topeka woman was sentenced Friday to 34 months in federal prison for the sex trafficking of…
EMS headquarters and tax foreclosure sales discussed by intergovernmental leaders
“I would like to hope someday that we’ll be able to sit down soon.” Those were the words of Riley…
RCPD Activity Report 1/25/17
Jody Hildebrand, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Seth Child. Rd. yesterday afternoon. Hildebrand was arrested…
Fort Riley’s economic footprint examined at regional leaders’ retreat
OLATHE — Fort Riley means big money for the Flint Hills region. Friday afternoon inside the Embassy Suites in Olathe,…
K-State holds on to stun No. 2 Baylor, 56-54
WACO, Texas (AP) — Kamau Stokes scored 15 points and Kansas State held off a late rally to hand No.…
Weekend sports listening guide: MHS looks to stay undefeated, KSU hosts UT
FRIDAY: Manhattan High football vs Blue Valley Northwest, 6:30 p.m. pregame on 93.3/93.7 FM, 1350 AM KMAN Rock Creek vs…
Powercat Gameday video:
Upcoming live sports broadcasts:
Jan 31: MHS girls and boys at Topeka West 5:45
Feb 1: Powercat Gameday Signing Day Special 3:00, Powercat Gameday (K-State Basketball) 4:30, KSU v. TCU 5:30 (6:30 tip off)
Feb 2: Bruce Weber Show 7:00
Feb 3: MHS boys and girls at Hayden 5:45
Feb 4: KSU men at Baylor 1:00 (2:00 tip off), KSU women at Texas 4:30 (5:00 tip off)
KHS seeks exemption from concealed carry; Washburn delays vote
TOPEKA — The Kansas Health System is seeking an exemption from a state law that that would allow adults to carry…
In Focus 2/3/2017
Today’s guests on In Focus were: St. Rep. Susie Swanson of Clay…
The Game 2-3-2017
Very tough stretch of basketball games coming up for K-State, the guys…