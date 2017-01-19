News Radio KMAN
RCPD Report 1/20/17

Daniel Nettles, 22, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 19, 2017…

Area bridge to be demolished

Kansas Department of Transportation Officials indicate if all goes well the K-18 Bridge over US-77 will be demolished Friday…

Wamego Commissioners finish the year

The Wamego City Commission opened the last meeting of 2016 with a Public Hearing.  At Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Merl…

Jan 19: MHS Boys Basketball at McPherson Tournament 3p, Bruce Weber Show 7p

Jan 20-21: MHS Boys Basketball at McPherson Tournament

Jan 21: Powercat Gameday 3p, KSU MBB vs. West Virginia 4p

 
In Focus: 1/20/17

Today’s guests on In Focus included State Representative Sydney Carlin of Manhattan,Riley…

The Game 1-20-17

Tyler and Mitch start today’s off show with K-State basketball and what…