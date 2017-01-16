News Radio KMAN

JCPD aggravated battery arrest
Junction City Police are investigating a reported aggravated battery incident early Saturday that left one person in critical condition. JCPD indicates…
Fort Riley man sentenced in base shooting
A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday in Topeka to 18 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death…
RCPD Activity Report 1/13/17
William Correia, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department yesterday morning. Correia was arrested on…
Wamego Commissioners finish the year
The Wamego City Commission opened the last meeting of 2016 with a Public Hearing. At Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Merl…
Chiefs fail to overcome Steelers’ record field goals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell set an NFL postseason record with six field goals and the Steelers eliminated…
Weekend sports listening guide: MHS looks to stay undefeated, KSU hosts UT
FRIDAY: Manhattan High football vs Blue Valley Northwest, 6:30 p.m. pregame on 93.3/93.7 FM, 1350 AM KMAN Rock Creek vs…
K-State women win first Big 12 road game
STILLWATER, Oklahoma (K-State Sports) – (25/rv) Kansas State secured its first win in Gallagher-Iba Arena since the 2011-12 season, picking…
Moundridge man accidentally shot at meat plant; buffalo blamed
YODER — Authorities say a man accidentally was shot while trying to help kill a buffalo at a south-central Kansas…
In Focus 1/16/2017
Today’s guest on In Focus was Bud Cox with Hibachi Hut.
The Game 1/12/17
Can the K-State men’s basketball team their minds off the close losses?…