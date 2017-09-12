Clay County officials stop truck of possible illegal aliens

About a dozen people were being held at the Clay County jail Tuesday morning, awaiting the arrival of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials after an early morning traffic stop.

Clay County Sheriff Chuck Dunn tells KMAN the possible illegal aliens were picked up between 1:30 and two a.m. when they were found to be in a Chevy Avalanche pickup travelling at Fifth and Navajo in the southern part of Clay County. The driver, who reportedly was stopped for not dimming his headlights, was found to have a suspended license. Sheriff’s officials also found several people in the backseat of the pickup, with one on the floor covered with a blanket.

Dunn indicates Dickinson County has also reported issues with illegal aliens in recent days.