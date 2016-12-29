Drug-related arrest by RCPD

A drug-related arrest leaves a Manhattan man in jail on a high dollar bond. Randall Simonds, 33, was taken into custody in the 2500 block of Bellerive Dr. Wednesday at approximately 4:00 PM. Simonds was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for unlawful distribution of controlled substances and use of a communication facility for drug transactions. Simonds’ bond was set at $50,000.

###

Several campers and RV’s were damaged in the Sunflower North storage unit facility in the 2600 of Tuttle Creek Boulevard earlier this week. Riley County Police Officers filed a report for burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass in connection with the case reported Wednesday. Six victims are listed in the report, with total loss approximately $2,000.

Police ask anyone with information to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.