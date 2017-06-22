Milford Reservoir placed under blue-green algae warning

Milford Reservoir is one of seven lakes across Kansas which have now been placed under a blue-green algae warning by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Activities such as boating and fishing may be safe. KDHE advises against swimming in the lake, as director contact with the contaminated water could be hazardous for people. Lakes under a warning are not closed, and fish caught in Milford Reservoir are still safe to consume at this point. The department said in a release on Thursday blooms are unpredictable and potentially harmful.

Other lakes under a warning include Kirwin Lake, Marion Reservoir, Sam’s Pond, Keith Sebelius Reservoir, Norton County, Marion County Lake, Marion County and Webster Lake.