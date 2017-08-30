Pott County residents gather for discussion on courthouse

Quite a crowd turned up for a round table discussion on Pottawatomie County’s 1884 Courthouse. 45 people were present for the Tuesday night meeting, including eight county officials and 37 people from the general public.

Topics included possible demolition cost, the anticipated date to vacate the old courthouse, and moving fire and emergency departments to Wamego. Also examined were funding matters and historic registry placement, the justice center basement space, and selling the property to a private buyer as a possibility. And the group discussed different scenarios for space needs and site considerations for a new building.

No decision has yet been made by county commissioners, with the group continuing to explore ideas such as space needs and funding.