RCPD Activity Report 12/28/16

RCPD officers filed a report for burglary, vehicle burglary, and criminal damage to property in the 700 block of S. 16th St. yesterday afternoon. Officers listed Mel’s Basement and Foundation, RM Baril General Contracting, Rick Reed, 54, of Manhattan, and Dennie Bayer, 69, of Manhattan, as victims when an unknown suspect entered the property and damaged car windows and mirrors on multiple vehicles, damaged warehouse windows and doors, and broke locks in attempts to gain entry. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,990.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 13100 block of Kansas Ave. in Riley, Kansas late afternoon yesterday. Officers listed Jeff Reichert, 54, of Riley as a victim when an unknown suspect took the wheels and tires off of a Ford pickup sometime between December 1 and December 27. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,200.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Dr. yesterday night. Officers listed Tristen Garner, 20, of Manhattan as the victim when a suspect known to him took his Samsung Galaxy S 7 and sold it to an automated cell phone machine. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00.