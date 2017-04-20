RCPD: Suspect identified in hit and run that left MHK woman hospitalized

The Riley County Police Department says a suspect has been identified in the hit and run accident that put a Manhattan woman in the hospital last week.

According to a press release from the RCPD, a male has identified himself as the driver of the vehicle that struck 21-year-old Amber Wilhelm during the early morning hours on April 14. At this point, no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Police say that due to department policy, the name of the individual will not be released until the conclusion of the investigation and enforcement action in the form of a citation or arrest is made.

The Wilhelm family has been notified of the development.

“They, and we, want to thank the thousands of people in Riley County and beyond that shared this story from the beginning,” the RCPD stated. “Your help and support has been incredible.”

Wilhelm’s parents filmed video statements through the RCPD Facebook page earlier this week pleading for the driver to come to the police. They were shared through various media outlets in the region and through the social media accounts of everyday citizens.

KMAN will have more information as it becomes available.