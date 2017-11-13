Riley County accepts 117 provisional ballots, rejects 34

Riley County commissioners certified canvass results from Tuesday’s cities and schools general election and approved nearly 8,000 ballots Monday morning.

County Clerk Rich Vargo told commissioners there were 151 provisional ballots with 117 accepted. Vargo said those not counted were rejected due to lack of voter registration or lack of an I.D.

“That’s pretty standard for provisional ballots,” he said.

Vargo said an attractive feature of the provisional ballot process is that if a ballot is rejected, the prospective voter becomes registered for the next election.

The accepted provisional ballots will be counted and final results will be official when commissioners sign them off during the board’s next business meeting.