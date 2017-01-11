News Radio KMAN
You are at:»»The Game 1/11/17

The Game 1/11/17

0
By on On Demand, Podcast, Sports, The Game

The K-State men lose in the final to Texas Tech last night. Kellis Robinett from the KC Star/Wichita Eagle calls in to talk about the Cats. The “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus gives us a breakdown of the Chiefs’ playoff game on Sunday. Plus, Around College Basketball and You Can’t Be Serious.

      1 KSU loses another close one on the road
      2 Interview with Kellis Robinett
      3 Around College Basketball
      4 We have a winner in our Bowl Mania Challenge
      5 K-State's season is not over
      6 Interview with Mitch Holthus
      7 Poll results
      8 You Can't Be Serious
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.