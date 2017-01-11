The Game 1/11/17

The K-State men lose in the final to Texas Tech last night. Kellis Robinett from the KC Star/Wichita Eagle calls in to talk about the Cats. The “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus gives us a breakdown of the Chiefs’ playoff game on Sunday. Plus, Around College Basketball and You Can’t Be Serious.

1 KSU loses another close one on the road

2 Interview with Kellis Robinett

3 Around College Basketball

4 We have a winner in our Bowl Mania Challenge

5 K-State's season is not over

6 Interview with Mitch Holthus

7 Poll results