The Game 11/14/17

End of the first half against WVU is watch bothers K-State fans the most right now. Powercat Gameday blogger Cole Manbeck calls in. Injury update on WR Dalton Schoen. Should DJ Reed play a little offense? Bruce Weber feels good about this team so far. Plus, Tweet of the Moment and Jabroni of the Week.



0:00 – End of half microcosm of where the FB program is right now

13:29 – Tweet of the Moment

21:26 – Dalton Risner pep talk

29:57 – Amazing quote from Nebraska coach Mike Riley

35:09 – Interview with Cole Manbeck

48:27 – Bruce Weber feeling good about KSU basketball

58:04 – Schoen injury/DJ Reed playing offense

1:06:54 – Jabroni of the Week