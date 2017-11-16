The Game 11/16/17

Today was a crazy one for K-State football. A report from college football insider Brett McMurphy says current Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt had a verbal agreement to replace Bill Snyder at Kansas State in 2018, but Coach Snyder nixed the deal. We break down that report into multiple questions. KSU football also agreed today to renew their rivalry with Mizzou. Plus, Cover 5 with Brady and You Can’t Be Serious.



0:00 – What happens now?

13:38 – Where did the info come from?

23:02 – Cover 5 with Brady

29:41 – Interview with Brett McMurphy

41:16 – If you’re Gene Taylor, what do yo do?

52:40 – Interview with Fitz from Go Powercat

1:03:18 – Cats playing Mizzou in five years/Twitter reaction

1:13:17 – You Can’t Be Serious