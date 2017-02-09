News Radio KMAN
The Game 2/9/17

On Demand, Podcast, Sports, The Game

K-State should not be intimidated by West Virginia on Saturday. David Beaty is doing well recruiting at KU. K-State baseball coach Brad Hill calls in. Terence Newman receives praise for his work this season. Plus, the season finale of Cover 5 with Brady.

      1 WVU is not that scary
      2 KU recruitng & maybe a new rule in MLB
      3 Cover 5 with Brady
      4 Joe Buck pranks a sports podcast
      5 Playing WVU might be good for the KSU offense
      6 Interview with Brad Hill
      7 Terence Newman

“You Can’t Be Serious” is not available from this show. Our apologies. 

