The Game 4/13/17

4/13/17

The Royals continue to struggle on offense and defense. K-State’s linebacker situation sounds like it will be okay. Tyler has a #HotTake on Big 12 football. K-State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie calls in. Plus, You Can’t Be Serious.

      1 The Royals are not good right now
      2 Press interview with Sam Sizelove
      3 Dan Rooney passes away & Marshawn Lynch
      4 Cubs get their World Series rings
      5 Tyler's hot take on Big 12 football
      6 Interview with Jeff Mittie
      7 Snapchat gets KU transfer in trouble
      8 You Can't Be Serious
