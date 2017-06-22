The Game 6/22/17

The Chiefs drop a bombshell today. Hear interview with former K-State basketball players Curtis Kelly and Wesley Iwundu. Will Wesley be selected in the NBA Draft tonight? Detroit Tigers’ fans are upset with Jarrod Dyson. John delivers and new edition of Haters and Ballers. Plus, You Can’t Be Serious.



0:00 – HUGE Chiefs’ news & Wesley Iwundu

12:54 – Interview with Curtis Kelly

28:32 – Barry Brown & Devonte Graham go back-and-forth on Twitter

34:20 – Tigers fans mad at Jarrod Dyson



0:00 – Interview with Wesley Iwundu

10:08 – Haters and Ballers

20:25 – WTF Facts & Country Stampede

30:49 – You Can’t Be Serious