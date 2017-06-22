The Game 6/22/17

The Chiefs drop a bombshell today. Hear interview with former K-State basketball players Curtis Kelly and Wesley Iwundu. Will Wesley be selected in the NBA Draft tonight? Detroit Tigers’ fans are upset with Jarrod Dyson. John delivers and new edition of Haters and Ballers. Plus, You Can’t Be Serious.
0:00 – HUGE Chiefs’ news & Wesley Iwundu
12:54 – Interview with Curtis Kelly
28:32 – Barry Brown & Devonte Graham go back-and-forth on Twitter
34:20 – Tigers fans mad at Jarrod Dyson
0:00 – Interview with Wesley Iwundu
10:08 – Haters and Ballers
20:25 – WTF Facts & Country Stampede
30:49 – You Can’t Be Serious