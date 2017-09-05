The Game 9/5/17

K-State was very impressive in their win on Saturday against Central Arkansas. Hear postgame thoughts from K-State cornerback DJ Reed. Coach Snyder praised the linebackers after the game. Powercat Gameday blogger Cole Manbeck calls in to give his thoughts about game one. Plus, Jabroni of the Week.



0:00 – Thoughts on K-State’s win over Central Arkansas

10:00 – Shout out to Allen Webb/DJ Reed interview

23:44 – Snyder on LBs

31:01 – Shane Southwell back at KSU/Dalton Schoen names 16 goals

36:42 – Interview with Cole Manbeck

48:05 – Jabroni of the Week