Thursday’s storms as told by social media

Residents of Manhattan, Junction City, and a large portion of Kansas were on edge during Thursday evening’s severe thunderstorms which prompted many tornado warnings and caused some damage throughout the state. People in Junction City and Manhattan took shelter around 7 p.m. as sirens went off throughout Riley and Geary counties. With new technological innovations and social media, just about anyone can become a storm spotter from the field.
Most at-risk area of reported tornado has been circled… Manhattan airport needs to take shelter immediately #kswx pic.twitter.com/37N36w6znG
— News Radio KMAN (@1350kman) May 19, 2017
TORNADO WARNING for parts of Clay, Dickinson, Geary and Riley counties, including Junction City. Entering SuperCast on MBC stations. pic.twitter.com/5QxXHepJuE
— News Radio KMAN (@1350kman) May 18, 2017
NWS allows Tornado Warning to expire, but says that the tornado could re-engage. The storm in question is just 5 miles from Manhattan. #kswx
— Tyler Dreiling (@TylerDreiling) May 19, 2017
@1350kman Sirens in Grand Mere.
— Chad Pape (@chaddavidpape) May 18, 2017
