News Radio KMAN
You are at:»»Thursday’s storms as told by social media

Thursday’s storms as told by social media

1
By on Local News, Manhattan

Residents of Manhattan, Junction City, and a large portion of Kansas were on edge during Thursday evening’s severe thunderstorms which prompted many tornado warnings and caused some damage throughout the state. People in Junction City and Manhattan took shelter around 7 p.m. as sirens went off throughout Riley and Geary counties. With new technological innovations and social media, just about anyone can become a storm spotter from the field.

 

Share.

About Author

Related Posts