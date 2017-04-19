Two passed over for parole in Riley County murder case

Two of three people convicted in connection with a February 1997 murder in Riley County have been passed over for parole. The earliest possible release date for Delisha Branch, 45, is May of 2020 and Shakeer Davis, 37, has a June 2018 date for the earliest chance at being released. The two, along with Duereal Campbell, 37, were convicted of the murder of Wanda Norman, 44, of Manhattan at Norman’s home at Countryside Estates more than 20 years ago.

All three were up for public comment sessions in January, with the earliest release in March of this year…but the Kansas Deaprtment of Corrections just updated Branch and Davis’s status to reflect the 2020 and 2018 dates. As KMAN reported last month, Campbell’s earliest possible release is March of 2018.

In addition to first degree murder, the three were convicted of aggravated robbery.