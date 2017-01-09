News Radio KMAN
You are at:»»Wildcat Insider 1/9/17

Wildcat Insider 1/9/17

0
By on On Demand, Podcast, Sports, Wildcat Insider

First Wildcat Insider of 2017. Wyatt Thompson calls in from Lubbock. The K-State men crack the top 25 for the first time in three years. Elijah Lee is heading to the NFL. Mitch interviews K-State women’s basketball guard Kindred Wesemann. Plus, a look around the Big 12.

      1 Wyatt's reaction to the no call on travel
      2 Wyatt on Texas Tech and Elijah Lee
      3 Mitch and John on Elijah Lee leaving
      4 KSU men and women both ranked
      5 KSU men are getting things done
      6 Interview with Kindred Wesemann
      7 Iwundu says Dean Wade is most important player
      8 National title game tonight
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.