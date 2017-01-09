Wildcat Insider 1/9/17

First Wildcat Insider of 2017. Wyatt Thompson calls in from Lubbock. The K-State men crack the top 25 for the first time in three years. Elijah Lee is heading to the NFL. Mitch interviews K-State women’s basketball guard Kindred Wesemann. Plus, a look around the Big 12.

1 Wyatt's reaction to the no call on travel

2 Wyatt on Texas Tech and Elijah Lee

3 Mitch and John on Elijah Lee leaving

4 KSU men and women both ranked

5 KSU men are getting things done

6 Interview with Kindred Wesemann

7 Iwundu says Dean Wade is most important player