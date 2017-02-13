Wildcat Insider 2/13/17

News Radio KMAN
Coach Snyder releases a statement about this health situation. Co-offensive coordinator Del Miller announces his retirement. K-State men’s basketball lose to KU and West Virginia. Baseball coach Brad Hill calls in as the KSU baseball season starts this week.

      1 Bill Snyder diagnosed & Del Miller to retire
      2 KSU men have to pick themselves back up
      3 Interview with Brad Hill
      4 Update on the KSU women
      5 More on Bill Snyder & Del Miller
      6 Del Miller & KSU hoops
      7 Big 12 basketball
      8 Schedule for the week
