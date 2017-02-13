Wildcat Insider 2/13/17

Coach Snyder releases a statement about this health situation. Co-offensive coordinator Del Miller announces his retirement. K-State men’s basketball lose to KU and West Virginia. Baseball coach Brad Hill calls in as the KSU baseball season starts this week.

