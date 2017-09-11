News Radio KMAN
Fort Riley, RCPD, MFD reflect on 9/11 Monday

The Global War on Terrorism monument is observed Monday morning at Fort Riley. (Photo courtesy the Riley County Police Department)

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley hosted a 9/11 commemoration ceremony Monday at the Global War on Terrorism monument, which is located on the east side of Cavalry Parade Field.

The monument is a small replica of the World Trade Center Twin Towers on a Pentagon-shaped base. It bears the names of Fort Riley Soldiers who have given their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general spoke and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a three-round salute fired by an honor guard with “Taps” performed by a member of the 1st Infantry Division Band.

The Manhattan Fire Department also reflected on 9/11 and climbed 110 flights of stairs in Kansas City.

Some Manhattan firefighters did their own stair climb while training in the Little Apple.

