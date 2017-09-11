K-State Soccer Home Unbeaten Streak Snapped on Sunday

In the highest scoring match in K-State Soccer Complex history, Kansas State saw its five-match home unbeaten streak come to an end as Creighton defeated the Wildcats, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. That’s according to a release from K-State Athletics.

“It was a tough one, heartbreaker that’s for sure,” said head coach Mike Dibbini. “I felt like they capitalized on their free kicks and set pieces. We made some mistakes. We created a lot of chances and had some bad luck. We did not close the door on them. Just a strange game, thats for sure, both offensively and defensively. We did everything right offensively except the ball getting in the back of the net and defensively just being engaged in the game and we made some mistakes. But, we had every chance to win this game and it just did not happen today.”

Kansas State (3-3-1) ended the afternoon with school records of 33 total shots, including 22 in the second half, and 13 corner kicks. This was the third straight home game K-State fired off 23 or more shots. The two goals marks the fourth straight home match that K-State has scored two or more goals in a match.

Creighton (1-5-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute of Sunday’s match. The Bluejays played a ball long to the corner flag. A miscommunication by the K-State defense resulted in goalkeeper Miranda Larkin attempting to play the ball in the far corner and away from the goal mouth.

K-State was unable to clear the ball and the defense went into scramble mode, while Larkin sprinter back into the net. Creighton made a quick pass before Taryn Jakubowski was pulled down by a K-State defender in the penalty area. Jakubowski finished off the penalty kick in the left side of the net. This was the first penalty kick at the K-State Soccer Complex and the first successful opponent kick against the Wildcats.

The Bluejays fended off 11 total shots from K-State in the first half, including five on goal, to hold a 1-0 lead at the half.

Kansas State came out of halftime with a high energy level and tied the match at one in the 53rd minute. Freshman Hannah Davis sent her corner into the box and found the head of junior defender Megan Kalkofen. Kalkofen sent the ball back across the mouth of the goal and into the net for her first career goal.

K-State kept the pressure on the Bluejays and took a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute. Kalkofen played a pass ahead to freshman midfielder Brookelynn Entz. Entz started a breakaway opportunity and slotted a ball to junior forward Tatum Wagner. Wagner finished the breakaway with a 15-yard shot, giving K-State a 2-1 lead.

“I saw Brooke had the ball so I knew she was going to do something with it so I just made myself open,” said Wagner about her go ahead goal. “She played me an amazing ball and that was the second ball she played me in the game and I told myself ‘I have to put this one away or else she’s not going to pass it to me again,’ so I just put it away for her.”

The goal was Wagner’s first of the season and the fourth of her K-State career. The three total points for Kalkofen were the first of her career, while Entz pocketed her first career assist.

Creighton charged back into the match and quickly tied the game at two on a direct kick. Hannah Miller bent the ball around the K-State defensive wall from just over 18 yards away in the 69th minute.

The Bluejays would regain the lead on a balanced effort down the field. Jakubowski would eventually find the head of Kylin Grubb who redirected the pass into the net for the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute.

Kansas State will conclude the road portion of its non-conference schedule on Thursday, September 14, as the Wildcats travel to Vermillion, South Dakota, to face South Dakota. Match time is 4 p.m.