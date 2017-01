Can the K-State men’s basketball team their minds off the close losses? John gets us updated on Big 12 football news. ESPN Big 12 blogger Max Olson calls in. The Chargers leave San Diego. Plus, Cover 5 with Brady and You Can’t Be Serious.

1 Can the KSU men not let the losses get to them

2 Update on Big 12 football

3 Cover 5 with Brady

4 KSU women take care of KU

5 Big 12 games last night and bracketology

6 Interview with Max Olson

7 Chargers head to LA