The Game 1/17/17

The Oklahoma State game tomorrow night feels like a turning point for the K-State men’s season. Powercat Gameday blogger Cole Manbeck calls in. Could Tony Romo be the next Chiefs’ QB? Danny Duffy signs a new Royals contract. John defends his tweet. Plus, Jabroni of the Week.

1 Baylor loss forces season turning point at OSU

2 Could Tony Romo become a Chief

3 Defend Your Tweet

4 Duffman gets paid

5 Interview with Cole Manbeck

6 KSU men are similar to Iowa State is some ways

7 Chiefs need Tony Romo