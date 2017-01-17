News Radio KMAN
The Game 1/17/17

By on On Demand, Podcast, Sports, Wildcat Insider

The Oklahoma State game tomorrow night feels like a turning point for the K-State men’s season. Powercat Gameday blogger Cole Manbeck calls in. Could Tony Romo be the next Chiefs’ QB? Danny Duffy signs a new Royals contract. John defends his tweet. Plus, Jabroni of the Week.

      1 Baylor loss forces season turning point at OSU
      2 Could Tony Romo become a Chief
      3 Defend Your Tweet
      4 Duffman gets paid
      5 Interview with Cole Manbeck
      6 KSU men are similar to Iowa State is some ways
      7 Chiefs need Tony Romo
      8 Jabroni of the Week
