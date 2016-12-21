The Game 12/21/16

We figure out what the identity is for the KSU men’s basketball team. The men face Gardner Webb tonight in Bramlage Coliseum. Wildcat great Kevin Lockett calls in to talk K-State football. Plus, Around College Football and You Can’t Be Serious.

1 We know what KSU basketball is all about

2 Interview with Kevin Lockett

3 KSU's chances to make the NCAA tournament

4 Texas Bowl ticket giveaway

5 Kellis Robinett from the KC Start and Wichita Eagle

6 Around College Football

7 Bob Stoops comments on Joe Mixon video