The Game 12/21/16

We figure out what the identity is for the KSU men’s basketball team. The men face Gardner Webb tonight in Bramlage Coliseum. Wildcat great Kevin Lockett calls in to talk K-State football. Plus, Around College Football and You Can’t Be Serious.

      1 We know what KSU basketball is all about
      2 Interview with Kevin Lockett
      3 KSU's chances to make the NCAA tournament
      4 Texas Bowl ticket giveaway
      5 Kellis Robinett from the KC Start and Wichita Eagle
      6 Around College Football
      7 Bob Stoops comments on Joe Mixon video
      8 You Can't Be Serious

 

