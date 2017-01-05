The Game 1/5/17

We discuss how to move on from “Travelgate”. Cole Manbeck calls in and he’s fired up about Tuesday night. Bill Self and Lon Kruger react to the travel. Around College Football makes its return. Plus, Cover 5 with Brady and You Can’t Be Serious.

1 How do we move on from Travelgate

2 Around College Basketball

3 Cover 5 with Brady

4 Chris Berman stepping back from NFL

5 PCGD blogger Cole Manbeck

6 Bill Self and Lon Kruger react to the travel

7 K-State football ranked in too early top 25